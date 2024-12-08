BNP starts march to Indian mission

Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal, three affiliated organisations of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), started march towards the Indian High Commission in the capital to submit a memorandum.

They brought out the march from in front of the BNP’s Nayapaltan central office around 11:25AM on Sunday.

Centering the programme, since 9:30AM, thousands of leaders and activists of the organisations have gathered at the spot with small processions. They chanted different slogans, “Delhi or Dhaka, Dhaka Dhaka’.

The party sources said they announced the programme protesting the attack on the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Agartala, the desecration of the Bangladeshi national flag in Kolkata, and an alleged conspiracy to incite communal unrest.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Jubo Dal president Abdul Monayem Munna and general secretary Mohammad Nurul Islam Nayan, among others, are at the march.

Before launching the march, Rizvi, alongwith top leaders from the three organisations, delivered brief speeches, condemning the Indian ruling party and media for attempting to disrupt religious harmony in Bangladesh through false and misleading campaigns.