BDR families demand renaming of BGB, justice for mutiny victims

Families of the victims of the 2009 BDR mutiny have demanded the restoration of the Border Guard Bangladesh’s (BGB) former name, Bangladesh Rifles (BDR), along with eight other pressing demands aimed at seeking justice and recognition for the tragedy.

At a press conference held on Friday at the National Press Club’s Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Hall, the demands were presented by Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, a representative of the BDR Welfare Council, reports UNB.

The list of demands reflects grievances tied to the mutiny’s aftermath and includes calls for justice, transparency, and restitution for affected families. Among the key demands are:

Restoration of the BDR Name: Renaming the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to its original title, Bangladesh Rifles (BDR).

Reversal of Politically Motivated Cases: The annulment of politically influenced cases and action against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, whom the group referred to as a “fascist dictator.”

Release of Innocent Prisoners: The unconditional release of BDR members wrongfully imprisoned for over 16 years.

Reinvestigation of the Mutiny: A swift re-investigation of the mutiny in line with High Court directives to uncover the truth.

Accountability for Deaths in Custody: Disclosure of the true causes behind the deaths of BDR personnel during remand, with justice served for those responsible for torture-related fatalities.

Reinstatement of Dismissed Personnel: The reinstatement of approximately 18,520 dismissed BDR members to their previous roles.

Compensation and Support: Financial compensation, including pending salaries, allowances, and pensions, as well as rehabilitation support for families of deceased and affected BDR soldiers.

Recognition of the Tragedy: Officially declaring February 25 and 26 as Martyred Army Day in honor of those who lost their lives during the mutiny.