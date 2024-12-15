Victory Day today

The nation today celebrates the 54th Victory Day, remembering the heroic freedom fighters’ supreme sacrifices to free the country from the marauding Pakistani military in the War of Independence.

This year, Victory Day arrives with a call to build a new Bangladesh with renewed vigour and zeal as mass people led by undaunted students brought the downfall of the autocratic Awami League regime on August 5.

The nation would take a renewed pledge to translate into reality the hopes and aspirations of the War of Independence in 1971 and the mass uprising in 2024.

People from all walks of life from dawn will visit the National Memorial at Savar and other memorials across the country to pay tribute to the martyrs of 1971, who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Law enforcement agencies, including Dhaka Metropolitan Police, took measures to ensure foolproof security, alongside maintaining law and order and enforcing proper traffic management enabling peaceful observance of Victory Day.

On the night of March 25, 1971, the Pakistani

occupation forces launched an onslaught on the Bangalee community and committed genocide on the unsuspecting and unarmed people.

The War of Independence was preceded by 23 years of intense political struggle for democracy and national identity.

The commander of 92,000 marauding troops of the Pakistan military, Lieutenant General AAK Niazi, surrendered at Ramna Race Course, now Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka on December 16, 1971.

On the eve of the 54th Victory Day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin in a message greeted the nation.

‘Contribute more to build a country free of corruption, implement the goals of the Liberation War and establish a society free from exploitation,’ he said.

He put emphasis on institutionalising the country’s democracy that was earned through the sacrifice of millions of martyred lives.

The head of the state also said that the country’s political parties would have to nurture the culture of mutual respect and of tolerance of others’ opinion in this connection to take the nation towards building a prosperous ‘New Bangladesh’.

The dream to build a Bangladesh free from discrimination and corruption that people envisioned through the student-mass uprising in July-August this year, will be realised soon, he also hoped.

In a separate message given on the eve of Victory Day, chief adviser to the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus vowed to work together to build a prosperous and well-governed Bangladesh as his government was formed through the mass uprising in which students, workers and people took part as a united force.

Remembering with due respect the brave martyrs’ supreme sacrifices in the War of Independence, the chief adviser said, ‘The “Victory Day” is not only our source of pride, but our oath day, too.’

The oath was to remain united, protect the country’s sovereignty and uphold the spirit of the War of Independence, he added.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will pay homage to the martyrs of the War of Independence by placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar on the outskirts of the capital at dawn today.

Political parties, socio-cultural and professional organisations and academic institutions are expected to follow them to place wreaths at the memorial.

The national flag will be hoisted atop government, semi-government and private offices and autonomous bodies across the country. The day would be welcomed with 31 gun salutes at sunrise in the capital, districts, and upazilas.

Political parties, socio-cultural and professional organisations as well as educational institutions, have taken elaborate programmes to celebrate Victory Day.

Improved diet will be served in prisons, hospitals, elderly people’s homes and orphanages across the country marking the day which is a public holiday.

Victory day programmes also include decorating city streets with miniature national flags and illuminating important public establishments, roads and street islands.

Newspapers will publish special supplements, and television channels and radio stations will air special programmes.

On the occasion, Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its affiliate organisations will hold discussion meetings and rallies across the country.

The party will hoist the national and party flags at all party offices in the early hours Monday, pay homage at the National Memorial in Savar at 7:30am, lay wreaths at the grave of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.

Marking the day, ‘Bangladesh First’, a BNP affiliate, will organise a ‘public concert’ at Manik Mia Avenue about 2:00pm.

The Communist Party of Bangladesh, Workers Party of Bangladesh, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal factions, Revolutionary Workers Party of Bangladesh, Gono Forum, Ganosamhati Andolan, Bhashani Oikyajot, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangla Academy, Liberation War Museum, National Press Club, Dhaka Reporters Unity, Dhaka Club, among other organisations, have also taken elaborate programmes to mark the day.