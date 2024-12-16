Victory Day lights up Bangladesh in red and green splendor

On the eve of Victory Day, Bangladesh comes alive with a festive spirit as the nation unites to celebrate its hard-won independence.

Across the country, iconic landmarks, government buildings, and major roads are illuminated with vibrant lights, creating a captivating display.

The capital city, Dhaka, becomes a dazzling canvas as buildings like the National Parliament House and Dhaka University are lit up in the colors of the national flag—red and green. Streets are lined with glowing arches and the flickering lights reflect the collective joy and pride of the people. This luminous display serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made during the Liberation War of 1971.

Beyond the urban centers, small towns and villages also partake in the celebrations, albeit on a more modest scale. Community centers, schools, and local landmarks are decorated with national flags, glow with decorative lights, fostering a sense of unity and shared history.

Families gather to enjoy the illuminated cityscapes, while children marvel at the vibrant colors that paint the night sky. These decorations are not merely ornamental; they symbolize the enduring resilience and hope of a nation that has risen from its struggles to embrace a brighter future. Victory Day, illuminated in every sense, continues to inspire patriotism and solidarity across Bangladesh.