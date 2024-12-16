BB fixes maximum age limit 32 for job applicant

Bangladesh Bank has announced a new age limit for entry-level positions in banks, aligning it with the government’s updated age limit for public sector jobs.

In a notification issued by Mohammad Shahriar Siddiqui, Director of Bangladesh Bank’s Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD), the central bank has set the maximum age for direct recruitment in government and private banks at 32 years, up from the previous limit of 30 years.

The decision follows an ordinance published by the Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs on November 18, which raised the age limit for direct recruitment to 32 years for government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, and statutory bodies, as well as public non-financial corporations and self-governing organizations.

“In line with the ordinance, banks are now instructed to set the maximum age limit for officers and employees at 32 years instead of 30 years,” the notification said.

The circular also repealed the earlier instructions outlined in BRPD Circular No. 08, dated June 23, 2013. However, actions previously taken under the revoked guidelines will remain valid.