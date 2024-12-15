Woman killed and two injured in London shooting

A woman has been killed and two men have been injured in a shooting in north-west London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a shooting at about 21:15 GMT on Saturday in Harlesden where they found the woman, believed to be aged in her 40s. She died at the scene.

One of the two men, both aged in their 30s, is said to be in a critical condition. The other man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

A local resident, who did not wish to be named, said they heard five gunshots in a row on Saturday night. No arrests have been made and a murder investigation is under way.

A man who lives near the scene of the shooting told the PA News agency: “I was inside the church and someone came in and said there had been a shooting.

“I looked outside and it was pandemonium.”

The River of Life Elim Pentecostal Church on Gifford Road is behind the police cordon.

A neighbour, who lives on Gifford Road, said her daughter had come home 10 minutes before the shooting.

The woman added that the victim did not live in the area.

“My son thought there were fireworks, then I heard my neighbour screaming and I realised there was a shooting,” she said.

“It’s crazy, it’s sad. It’s scary, it does not feel safe.

“I’ve lived here since 2008 and I’ve never heard anything like this before.”

Supt Tony Josephs said: “This is a truly shocking incident that has left a woman dead and two others injured, and I understand the concern this will cause the local community and those across London.

“I want to reassure people that a team of experienced detectives are already working at pace to piece together the events of last night and identify whoever was responsible for this heinous act of violence.”

He appealed for anyone with information on the shooting to contact police.

The junction of Gifford Road and Creukhorne Road has been cordoned off while police continue their investigation.