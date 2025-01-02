Notification issued declaring Nazrul National Poet

The interim government has issued a notification recognising Kazi Nazrul Islam as the National Poet of Bangladesh.

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs issued the notification on December 24. However, the matter was disclosed on Thursday, January 2.

Earlier on December 5, the Advisory Council of the interim government in a meeting approved the proposal of issuing a notification officially declaring him as the National Poet.

Although Kazi Nazrul Islam has been widely recognised as the National Poet since 1987, the status lacked official acknowledgment beyond mentions in the Poet Kazi Nazrul Institute Act. The current interim government, formed after the August 5 mass uprising, has prioritized reforms, including this historic recognition.

Born on May 24, 1899, in Churulia of Burdwan in West Bengal, Kazi Nazrul Islam was a prolific poet, novelist, lyricist, composer, and editor. His literary career, spanning just 23 years, produced an unparalleled wealth of work, cementing his legacy as one of Bengal’s most influential figures.

Nazrul received numerous accolades, including the Jagattarini Gold Medal, Ekushey Padak, Swadhinata Puraskar, and Padma Bhushan, alongside an honourary D Litt from Dhaka University.

Struck by a debilitating illness in 1942, Nazrul was unable to continue his literary pursuits and lived in isolation for the next 34 years.

In 1972, the Bangladesh government brought him and his family to Dhaka, granting him citizenship. He passed away on August 29, 1976, and was laid to rest beside the Dhaka University Mosque.