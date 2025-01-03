Govt extends Election Reform Commission’s term to Jan 15

The interim government has extended the term of the Election Reform Commission until January 15, 2025.

A gazette notification from the Cabinet Division on Thursday confirmed the extension for the commission. The notice was later shared on the commission’s official Facebook page.

The government has extended the term of the Election Reforms Commission, constituted by notification SRO No. 329-AIN/2024 issued on October 3, 2024, till January 15, 2025. It will come into effect immediately, reads the notice.

On October 3, the government formed the commission, headed by Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) Secretary Badiul Alam Majumder, to make the electoral process more accountable, efficient, neutral, and responsive to public needs.

The commission was supposed to submit the report to the chief adviser within 90 days. The commission’s term expired on December 31, 2024.

The other members of the commission are – local government and election affairs expert Dr Tofail Ahmed; former additional secretary of the Election Commission (EC) Secretariat Jesmin Tuli; election expert Md Abdul Alim; political analyst Dr Zahed Ur Rahman; institutional reform expert Mir Nadia Nivin; and electronic voting and blockchain expert Mohammad Sadek Ferdus and a student representative.