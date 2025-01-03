Govt issues new directives for 2 Tabligh factions

The government has issued new directives for followers of two factions of Tabloghi Jamaat –Maulana Muhammad Zubair and Maulana Saad– to maintain peaceful coexistence in their respective Tablighi Markaz at district and upazila levels.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification in this regard on Thursday.

It also said that the previous directives issued concerning Kakrail Mosque in Dhaka must be followed.

Meanwhile, the government had issued the directives following a violent clash between the two factions over control of the Tongi Bishwa Ijtema grounds in Gazipur on December 17, in which four people were killed.

Later, the government held discussions with both groups and decided to vacate the Ijtema grounds. Until further notice, police imposed restrictions on meetings, rallies and protests in and around the Ijtema venue.

But, these restrictions were lifted on Thursday (January 2). A notification signed by Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Nazmul Karim Khan announced the withdrawal of the orders.

According to sources, this development marks a step towards resolving tensions between the two factions and ensuring peaceful use of the Markaz facilities across the country.