Country’s total voters reach 12.37cr, 18.33 lakh new voters

The Election Commission (EC) has released the draft voter list for 2025, revealing that the total number of registered voters in the country has risen to 12,36,83,512, marking a growth rate of 1.50%.

Election Commissioner Brigadier General (Retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah shared the details during a briefing at the Election Commission headquarters on Thursday (January 2).

The data shows a slight imbalance between male and female voters with 6,33,30,103 male voters and

6,33,52,415 female voters. There are only 994 third-gender voters.

The commissioner noted that 18,33,352 new voters have been added to the draft list this year.

The final electoral roll will be published on March 2, 2025, after resolving any claims or objections. Citizens wishing to file claims or objections can do so until January 17.

Following the claims and objections period, the EC plans to start its door-to-door voter list update process from January 20.

According to the most recent updates, the number of voters in the country stood at 12,18,50,160 before this draft.