Syria’s new foreign minister Asaad al-Shaibani landed in the United Arab Emirates Monday on his first visit to the country since rebels toppled president Bashar al-Assad last month, official news agency SANA said, reports AFP.

“Shaibani, accompanied by defense minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and intelligence chief Anas Khattab arrive in the United Arab Emirates,” SANA said, a day after they visited its Gulf neighbour Qatar.