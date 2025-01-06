e-passport works to be completed by this year: Home Adviser

The government wants to introduce a fully electronic passport (e-passport) by December this year, instead of machine-readable passports, said Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Monday.

He came up with the information while briefing reporters after visiting passport office at Agargaon in the capital.

Informing that the government is trying to transforming all passports into electronic passports, the Home Affairs Advisor said, “I want to complete the e-passport during my tenure.”

The Home Affairs Adviser also acknowledged concerns over the time it takes to obtain a passport, promising improvements. “Currently, it takes too long to get a passport. I have instructed authorities to speed up the process.”