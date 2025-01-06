2 killed in Sunamganj road accident

Two motorcyclists were killed in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj’s Shantiganj on Monday.

The road accident occurred around 10:30 am in Sichni area under Dargapasha union of the upazila.

The dead were identified as Amirul Islam, 50, of Nurpur village under Derai upazila, and Rajin Ahmed, 26, son of Habibur Rahman of Aktapara village under Shantiganj upazila in the district.

According to police and locals, a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw carrying passengers collided head-on with a motorcycle in the area. The two of the motorcycle died on the spot.

Confirming the accident, Shantiganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Akram Ali said police were sent to the scene, recovered the two bodies and sent those to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.