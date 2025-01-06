Garment machinery, allied products expos begin Jan 8

A four-day international trade shows on garment accessories, packaging machinery, and allied products will begin at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on January 8.

The trade shows include the 22nd edition of ‘Garment Technology Bangladesh 2025 (GTB 2025), also known as International Tradeshow on Apparel Machinery and Allied Products, and the 14th edition of International Tradeshow on Garment Accessories and Packaging Machinery (GAPEXPO 2025).

Bangladesh Garment Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA) and ASK Trade and Exhibition Pvt Limited will jointly organise the trade shows.

GAPEXPO will be showcasing products, types of machinery and raw materials.

Md Shahriar, president of the BGAPMEA, revealed the information at Meet the Press held in the capital on Sunday.

He said that the trade shows are being held to showcase the apparel industry’s technology and garments accessories and packaging.

He said the garments accessories and packaging industry acts as a backward linkage industry for the country’s readymade garment (RMG) sector.

This year, about 500 exhibitors from 25 countries will showcase their latest technology machines and software used in production.

Sk Bashir Uddin, Adviser of Ministry of Commerce & Ministry of Textile & Jute, will be present at the inauguration ceremony as chief guest on January 8 at Hall No 4 of the ICCB. Park Young-sik, ambassador of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh, BCI President Anwar Ul Alam Chowdhury, BKMEA president Mohammad Hatem, and BTMA president Showkat Aziz Russell are also expected to be present at the event.

There will be seminars on the second and third day of the expo.

On the final day, Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain, adviser to the Ministry of Labour will be present at the concluding ceremony.