Emotional moments between mother and son in London

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has reached London to avail advanced treatment there.

The Royal Air Ambulance carrying Khaleda Zia and her entourage landed at Heathrow International Airport at 2:58pm Bangladesh standard time on Wednesday (January 8).

BNP Acting Chairman and Khaleda Zia’s elder son Tarique Rahman welcomed the BNP chief at Heathrow Airport. An emotional situation arose when Tarique Rahman embraced his ailing mother who was taken to the airport lounge from the tarmac by a wheelchair. Apart from Tarique Rahman, Khaleda Zia’s daughter-in-law Dr Zubaida Rahman was present at the airport.

Both the mother and son met after long seven and a half years.

UK BNP President MA Malek and General Secretary Kaysar M Ahmed, and many leaders and workers of the party were present at the airport to welcome Khaleda Zia.

Khaleda Zia was scheduled to be taken to a clinic directly after she would come out of the Royal VVIP Gate of the 4th terminal of Heathrow Airport on completion of immigration formalities.

Earlier, the air ambulance carrying her left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:46pm on Tuesday (January 7). The air ambulance, sent by Qatar Ameer, reached London via Doha from Dhaka. Khaleda Zia was scheduled to be taken to London Clinic for her medical check-up.

It is learnt that apart from four physicians and paramedics, six members of Khaleda Zia’s medical board have been accompanying the BNP Chairperson. They are Professor Dr Shahabuddin Talukder, Prof AFM Siddique, Prof Nuruddin Ahmed, Dr Zafar Iqbal, Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, and Mohammad Al Mamun.

Besides, Khaleda Zia’s younger son Arafat Rahman Koko’s wife Syeda Shamila Rahman Rahman Sithi, Chairperson’s Advisory Council member Enamul Huq Chowdhury, executive committee member Tabith Awal, Khaleda Zia’s personal secretary ABM Abdus Sattar, and several other officials and employees have been accompanying her.

It may be mentioned that Khaleda Zia was convicted for 17 years in corruption cases during the Awami League government’s rule. BNP had long been seeking permission to take her abroad for advanced treatment. But, the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina did not give consent to the demand. As a result, Khaleda Zia had been undergoing treatment under the supervision of local physicians in the country. After the fall of Sheikh Hasina led government on August 5 last, Khaleda Zia was released through an executive order. Then the scope of her foreign tour to avail treatment got opened. She also received the visa of the United Kingdom some days ago.

It may be mentioned that the former prime minister has been suffering from liver cirrhosis, heart diseases, arthritis, kidney complications and diabetes for a long time.