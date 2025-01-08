6 common protein mistakes to avoid for weight loss

Protein plays a crucial role in maintaining organ function, immunity, metabolism, and ensuring the proper functioning of hormones and neurotransmitters, according to registered dietitian Maddie Pasquariello, MS, RDN. It is also essential for healthy body weight, muscles, and bones.

A 2020 review found that a high-protein diet is effective for weight loss, obesity prevention, and reducing obesity-related health risks. Another study from 2024 advised doctors prescribing anti-obesity medications to focus on protein intake.

However, people often make mistakes with their protein consumption, such as not eating enough or neglecting plant-based options. Andrea Soares, MS, RDN, CSSD, from Top Nutrition Coaching, pointed out that these errors can hinder achieving health goals. Registered dietitians highlight the most common protein intake mistakes and how to avoid them for better health outcomes.

Consuming too little protein

Protein needs are personal and based on factors like weight, height, and lifestyle (i.e., activity level).

“Expert guidance suggests multiplying your body weight in pounds by anywhere from 0.55 to 0.72 to calculate the grams of protein you need daily,” Pasquariello said. “If you’re hoping to build muscle, or if you’re an older adult, something on the higher range of this scale is typically recommended. And if you are looking to lose substantial weight, you may want to go a bit lower than this range.”

But you won’t want to go too low.

“If you don’t get enough protein, your body can’t function properly — nearly all reactions in our body require protein,” Pasquariello said.

Pasquariello said common signs you’re not getting enough protein include:

Snacking more throughout the day

Constant cravings

Weakness

Lethargy

Difficulties with mood and cognitive function

Getting sick more frequently

Brittle hair and nails

Maria Karalis, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist with Fay, said simple ways to add more protein to your diet include:

Adding eggs, tuna, leftover meat, grated cheese, canned beans, or tofu to noodles, rice, salads, sandwiches, soups, casseroles, pasta, and other mixed dishes.

Eating cottage cheese or Greek yogurt with fruit as a snack or dessert.

Spreading peanut or other nut butter on toast or using it as a dip for bananas or celery sticks.

Consuming too much protein

Pasquariello said that high protein diets are usually safe if they work for you, you enjoy them, and you are still getting enough of other vital nutrients.

However, it’s possible to go overboard, and some people may be dissuaded from following a high protein diet, regardless of weight goals.

While a 2023 study didn’t find that high protein diets specifically triggered kidney stones or other diseases, authors did call for longer-term data.

Karalis said signs you’re consuming too much protein include:

Constipation (due to lack of fiber)

Dehydration

Kidney strain, especially if you have kidney problems already

Bad breath

Weight gain

Consulting with your doctor or a registered dietitian can help you determine whether a high protein diet is correct for you (and what a high protein diet means for you). Karalis said you’ll also want to ensure you’re consuming a well-balanced diet, which includes the following:

Fruits

Whole grains

Healthy fats

Vegetables

Not spacing out protein intake

Registered dietitians recommend spreading protein intake throughout the day instead of consuming it all at once. Christopher Mohr, PhD, RDN, explains that this helps maintain amino acid flow, aids muscle growth, controls hunger, and stabilizes energy. Aim for 20-30 grams of protein per meal for most adults. Mohr’s favorite snacks include pistachios and tuna packets, while Karalis prefers edamame.

Forgetting protein quality counts

While no foods are completely off the table, registered dietitians say it’s essential to be mindful of the types of protein you consider a part of your regular rotation.

Marjorie Nolan Cohn, MS, RD, LDN, CED-S, the clinical director of Berry Street, said quality proteins are:

Lean meats

Seafood

Dairy

Plant-based protein

A few common (and loved) protein sources that are not on the above list are processed/red meat and processed proteins like bars, shakes, and powders.

Cohn said processed and red meats are a protein source but often have added sodium and other ingredients that can outweigh the benefits.

“Red and processed meats are higher in saturated fat and have been linked to cancer development and may not be the best primary source of protein in the diet,” Cohn said.

A 2021 reviewTrusted Source suggested that red and processed meat consumption was linked with a higher risk of numerous cancers, including breast, lung, and colon.

Cohn and Pasquariello say shakes, bars, and high quality powders are convenient and can have their place, especially if you’re struggling to meet your needs, but would treat them more as a supplement than a primary source.

“I also recommend looking out for added sugar and total fat, as those things can add up if you’re consuming these regularly,” Pasquariello said. “Generally, whole food sources of protein are going to give you the most bang for your buck without unnecessarily increasing calories or added sugar intake.”

Ignoring plant proteins

Animal proteins are often the default, but Soares said that plant-based proteins like legumes and tofu are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

Soares noted that a “variety of plant proteins in your diet can improve heart health, support digestive function, and provide a more sustainable food source.”

People can also go entirely plant-based and consume a vegan or vegetarian diet, but they should be mindful of their protein intake.

However, Soares noted that “while it’s entirely possible to meet protein needs on a plant-based diet, vegetarians and vegans should ensure they’re consuming a variety of protein sources to get all essential amino acids.”

She added that it’s important to also monitor vitamin B12 and iron intake, as these nutrients can be more challenging to obtain from plant foods alone.

Eating the same protein every day

Loving a protein so much that you eat it daily isn’t necessarily bad. But if chicken breast is the bee’s knees for you, consider having them once and varying the rest of your menu.

“Protein sources contain amino acids, the building blocks of life, which make up the protein,” Cohn said. “Every single amino acid works differently in our body. Some are essential to get from the diet because our bodies cannot produce them, and others are non-essential because our bodies can reconfigure other amino acids to make them.”

Experiment and play in the kitchen to find new favorites, like putting kidney beans in chili or adding fatty, omega-3-rich fish like salmon to a salad.

“Focus on what’s enjoyable and accessible,” Pasquariello said.

Protein is crucial for physical and cognitive health, supporting muscles, hair, and focus. High-protein diets can aid weight loss, but it’s important to avoid common mistakes. Protein needs depend on factors like lifestyle and weight, and consuming too much may lead to weight gain. Spread protein intake throughout the day, focusing on plant-based sources like beans and tofu. Reducing red and processed meats may lower health risks, including cancer. A registered dietitian can help tailor a plan with foods you enjoy.

Source: healthline