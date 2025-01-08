Father dies of shock after hearing of daughter’s rape

A father of a 17-year-old girl died of a heart attack upon learning about her abduction and subsequent rape at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, police have arrested two suspects linked to the crime.

The arrested individuals are Mustafa Mia, 57, from Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar, and Zainal Mia, 58, from Cumilla.

According to the victim’s family, the girl was abducted on December 31 when she was lured into a private car and taken to Sylhet. Over the course of three days, she was allegedly subjected to repeated assaults by Mustafa, Zainal, and others. The perpetrators reportedly sold her to a criminal network for Tk 300,000.

While being transferred, the girl managed to escape from the vehicle and sought refuge at a safe location. Her family later rescued her and admitted her to Moulvibazar General Hospital.

The victim’s father, Mofiz Mia, 62, suffered a fatal heart attack and died on January 1, a day after hearing about the incident.

The victim’s brother added, “Even after filing the case, we are receiving threats. My sister endured immense suffering, and the news of her ordeal caused our father’s untimely death. We demand justice.”

Shamshernagar Police Outpost in-charge Zia Md. Mustafizur Rahman confirmed the arrests and said, “We have detained two primary suspects based on the complaint. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining culprits after further interrogation.”