ECNEC approves new projects, four revised projects

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved six new projects and four revised projects, worth Tk 4,246.72 crore.

The approval came from the 6th ECNEC meeting in this fiscal year and the 5th meeting of the interim government held on Wednesday at the NEC Conference Room in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area of Dhaka.

ECNEC Chairperson and Chief Adviser Prof Dr. Muhammad Yunus presided over the meeting.

Planning Adviser Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud after the meeting has briefed the reporters. He said that of the total cost Tk 4,246.72 crore, Tk 3,632.01 crore will come from the Bangladesh government, Tk 205.79 crore as project assistance while Tk 408.92 crore from the concerned organization’s own fund.

The Planning Adviser said they had to scrutinize the projects after assumption of office by the interim government, they are giving approval to the development projects in a quick manner.

He informed that new projects are now being taken while the Planning Commission has also requested the authorities concerned to prioritize on local level projects.

Turning to the macroeconomic indicators, Dr Mahmud said that the export earnings are rising again while the pace of inward remittance has also got a momentum.

As a result, the Planning Adviser said that more fund is being mobilized at the local level while economic activities are also on the rising trend.

Besides, he noted that the inward remittances have also a direct and indirect impact as it energizes the economy.

He also informed that the government may amend the Statistics Law which might allow the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) to publish data of its own on the GDP, inflation, employment and wage rate with support from the concerned experts.

The projects approved in meeting are construction of Chattogram Tax Building with Tk 437.07 crore, Conservation dredging at Poshur Channel in Mongla Port with Tk 1,538.19 crore, Collection of Auxiliary Vessels for Mongla Port (1st Revised) with an additional cost of Tk 169.31 crore, Establishment of Global Maritime Distress and Safety System & Integrated Maritime Navigation System (EGIMNS)”, 4th revised with an additional cost of Tk 113.85crore, Strengthening Sustainable Nutrition Security through Pulse and Oilseed Production with Tk 265.78 crore, Increasing Agricultural Production through Surface Water Management and Utilization in Sylhet Division with Tk 499.99 crore, Reconstruction/Rehabilitation of Iron Bridges in the Southern Region of the Country, 2nd Revised, with an additional cost of Tk 439.40 crore, Dupitila-1 and Kailashtila-9 Wells (Exploration Wells) Exploration project with Tk 646.48 crore, Construction of Bangladesh Buddhist Monastery Complex at Lumbini Conservation Area, Nepal project with Tk 68.08 crore and Construction of Modern Food Storage, 4th Revised, with an additional cos`t of Tk 68.57 crore.

Besides, the ECNEC meeting was also apprised about nine projects, which had already been approved by the Planning Adviser.