Khaleda Zia admitted to The London Clinic

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been admitted to The London Clinic on Wednesday for advanced medical treatment.

She arrived at the clinic at around 5 PM (Bangladesh time) after completing all necessary procedures, accompanied by her personal medical team. Dr. Al Mamun, part of the team, confirmed that Khaleda’s health and medical reports would be reviewed by the clinic’s doctors to determine the next steps in her treatment.

Khaleda Zia, who had left Dhaka the previous night aboard a special air ambulance from Qatar, landed at Heathrow International Airport on Wednesday afternoon. Her eldest son, Tarique Rahman, greeted her at the airport in a heartwarming reunion after more than seven years of separation. The emotional moment between mother and son captured the significant personal and political trials they have faced in recent years.

Following the immigration process, Khaleda was driven directly to The London Clinic by Tarique and his wife. The Acting High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the UK, Mohammad Hazrat Ali Khan, and BNP leaders from the UK also welcomed her at the airport.

This marks Khaleda’s first trip abroad since her release from jail and her second overseas medical journey, following a similar visit in 2017 for treatment. Khaleda, 79, has been struggling with multiple health conditions, including liver cirrhosis, diabetes, arthritis, and complications involving her kidneys, heart, and eyes.

Her doctors have been advocating for treatment abroad, which was initially denied by the Awami League government due to legal restrictions. However, following her full release in August 2024, she was able to make this trip. Her doctors will determine whether she needs further treatment at Johns Hopkins University Hospital after reviewing her condition at The London Clinic.