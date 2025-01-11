Mamunul Haque elected as new Ameer of Khelafat Majlis

Sheikh al-Hadith Mamunul Haque, the patron of the Sheikh al-Hadith Council, has been elected as the fifth Ameer of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis.

He was unanimously chosen for this position during the Majlis-e-Shura session held at the Institution of Diploma Engineers. He succeeds Maulana Abdul Basit Azad on Saturday (January 11).

On this occasion, the chief patron of the Sheikh al-Hadith Council, Maulana Mahfuzul Haque, president Maulana Tafazzul Haque Aziz, and general secretary Maulana Hasan Junaid issued a joint statement, saying, “The Shura members of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis have made an important and timely decision.”

The statement further added, “We believe that the leadership of this organization, founded under the guidance of Sheikhul Hadith Allama Azizul Haque (Rahmatullahi Alaihi), has been entrusted to a capable and experienced individual.”

Following the death of the organization’s Ameer, Sheikh al-Hadith Maulana Zubair Ahmed Chowdhury, Maulana Abdul Basit Azad was given the responsibility as the acting Ameer of the Majlis.

Later, in September 2023, Maulana Abdul Basit Azad was elected as the Ameer of Khelafat Majlis.