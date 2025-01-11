USAID promotes active lifestyles with vibrant run in Sylhet

USAID’s Healthier in Motion campaign energized Sylhet with a vibrant two-kilometer run, emphasizing the importance of physical activity, mental health, and overall well-being. The event brought together over 250 high school students, inspiring the next generation to embrace fitness and healthy habits.

The respected District Commissioner of Sylhet Muhammad Sher Mahbub Murad was present at the event to inspire the young runners and encourage them to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Cricketers Rejaur Rahman Raja and Tawfique Khan Tushar joined the run, amplifying its impact and creating lasting memories for the community. The event also received strong support from local administration, law enforcement, and educational institutions.

The run marks a key milestone in a series of regional events to promote active, healthier lifestyles. Students experienced a unique opportunity to participate in an exciting and inclusive event that encourages positive habits for a lifetime. Moreover, the Top 10 finishers from this running event will get a chance to participate in an online session conducted by pro athletes on fitness, wellbeing, and careers in sports. Social Marketing company provided free electrolyte drinks for the runners.

USAID’s “Healthier in Motion: গতিতেই সুস্বাস্থ্য” campaign, in collaboration with partners like Khelbei Bangladesh and Dhaka Flow, aims to engage over 250,000 women and girls through in-person events and digital outreach while educating millions more on healthy behaviors.

By combining efforts with these partners, the campaign hosts pop-up events at universities, fitness challenges, and regional initiatives across Bangladesh, addressing the urgent need for sustainable lifestyles and gender empowerment.