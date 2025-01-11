Trump invites Tarique, Fakhrul, Khasru at US national prayer breakfast

US President-elect Donal Trump has invited BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, the party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury to attend the ‘National Prayer Breakfast’ in Washington.

The invitation was sent by US President-elect Donald Trump to Mirza Fakhrul on Friday (January 10). The National Prayer Breakfast will be held in Washington, DC on February 5-6 next.

In a statement, the BNP said on Saturday that the three top party leaders were invited to the National Prayer Breakfast, which is attended by some 3,500 guests, including international invitees from over 100 countries.

“BNP secretary general has received the invitation,” it said.

Some 3,500 guests, including international invitees from over 100 countries across the world will join the National Prayer Breakfast to be held at the Washington, D.C., the capital of the US.

Besides, a series of meetings will be held with the guests and they will also be served luncheons and dinners.

The National Prayer Breakfast is a yearly event held in Washington, D.C., usually on the first Thursday in February.

The founder of the event was Abraham Vereide. The event which is actually a series of meetings, luncheons, and dinners has taken place since 1953 and has been held at least since the 1980s at the Washington Hilton on Connecticut Avenue NW.

It is designed to be a forum for the political, social, and business elite to assemble and pray together.