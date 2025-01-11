Some people trying to divide national unity

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said that some individuals within the country are trying to create a rift in the national unity forged during the anti-fascist mass uprising.

“There is no division among us. Unfortunately, however, some people in our country are now trying to sow discord in this unity. I know that attempt won’t succeed,” he said, reports UNB.

Fakhrul made the remarks while addressing the first national council of the Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) at Suhrawardy Udyan.

The BNP leader expressed confidence that the nation will certainly achieve its desired goal through united efforts.

He, however, said: “All need to be patient to materialize the dream of rebuilding a new Bangladesh.”

“We must all be cautious so that we do not destroy that potential through rashness, wrong decisions, and wrong steps,” Fakhrul added.

He also said: “It is a fact that the country’s economic situation is not very good amid a fragile political situation.”

“We want to tackle this together, and we want to overcome all problems together. If we have been able to remove that monster and the fascists by working together, then why can’t we rebuild the state with new possibilities?” the BNP leader further said.

Reiterating that the BNP has always advocated for state reforms, he said: “Some people wrongly claim that the party demands the election before reforms or that it is restless for the election.”

“That is not the case. Why do we want the election to be held promptly? We want it soon because it will strengthen us further, once an elected government and parliament are in place. The crises that have arisen will also be resolved then,” he added.