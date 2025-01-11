E-Warranty on watches – new service from TIME ZONE

The Swatch Group Ltd, the world’s largest watchmaker, is a Swiss powerhouse in the timepiece and jewelry industry, with a global presence spanning 50 countries and a workforce of over 31,000. The group’s iconic portfolio includes Swatch, along with prestigious luxury brands such as Blancpain, Breguet, Certina, ETA, Hamilton, Harry Winston, Longines, Mido, Omega, Rado, Tissot and more.

To elevate customer experience, The Swatch Group has introduced the E-Warranty Service for some of their brands (RADO, TISSOT, LONGINES)-it is a cutting-edge digital solution that replaces traditional paper warranties. This seamless platform allows customers to register and access their warranty details online. Whenever a customer purchases The Swatch Group brand’s watch from any part of the world, his information will be saved in the HQ of The Swatch Group database provided if he purchases the watch from an authorized distributor. Every The Swatch Group watch comes with a 24-month international warranty from the date of purchase, covering any material or manufacturing defects present at the time of sale. To activate the warranty, the certificate must be properly completed, dated, and stamped by authorized The Swatch Group distributor.

During the warranty period, presenting a valid certificate entitles customers to free repairs for any defects. If repairs are not possible, or if the watchcase is sealed, guarantees a replacement with a similar model. The replacement watch will also be covered for 24 months from the date of replacement.

Recently, The Swatch Group raised the bar by extending the warranty for its two brands, RADO (movement) and LONGINES (automatic), to an impressive 5 years, reaffirming its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.