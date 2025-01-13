EU Ambassador Michael Miller meets BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul

European Union (EU) Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday and discussed a range of issues relating to Bangladesh’s upcoming election, democratic transition and foreign investment.

“The hour-long meeting, which began around 3:30pm, was held at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office,” said BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan, reports UNB.

BNP Standing Committee members Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Organizing Secretary Shyama Obaid were also present at the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Khasru said, “The discussions focused on Bangladesh’s electoral roadmap, necessary reforms, the economy, and other issues vital to the country’s current context.”