Taskforce to work with time-bound action plan to address air pollution : Syeda Rizwana

The government plans to form a taskforce and implement various activities through a time-bound action plan to address air pollution, said Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, reports UNB.

She made the remarks at a seminar titled “Air Quality Research and Environmental Policy Discussion,” jointly organized by the Faculty of Science at Dhaka University and the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka, held at the Faculty of Science conference room on Sunday.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan was the chief guest at the event, while Professor Dr. Syama Haque Bidisha, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) of Dhaka University, was the guest of honor.

The seminar was chaired by Professor Dr. Abdus Salam, Dean of the Faculty of Science at Dhaka University, with Professor Dr. James J. Schauer from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA, as the special guest. Amy Cass, a representative from the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka, conducted the seminar.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan emphasized that everyone is suffering from the effects of air pollution in Dhaka. She stated, “The government has taken various plans and initiatives to combat air pollution. In the near future, tree planting and greening will be carried out on the dividers of roads in Dhaka, and a taskforce will be formed to implement different activities through a time-bound action plan.”

She also stressed the importance of collective efforts and awareness at every level.

Dr. Sayema Haque Bidisha, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) of Dhaka University, highlighted the increasing harmful effects of air pollution on the environment, public health, and the economy.

Emphasizing the importance of raising awareness and fostering collaborative efforts between the government and various organizations to combat air pollution, she said, “people are suffering from various severe diseases due to air pollution, with rising rates of premature deaths and child mortality. Air pollution is also diminishing people’s productivity and efficiency”.