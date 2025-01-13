Dhaka expresses concern to Indian envoy over BSF activities

Foreign Secretary Ambassador Md Jashim Uddin has expressed deep concern of government of Bangladesh to the High Commissioner of India Pranay Verma over the recent activities of the Border Security Force (BSF) of India along the Bangladesh-India Border.

On Sunday afternoon, the Indian High Commissioner was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Then during a meeting Jashim Uddin expressed the concern over BSF activities to Pranay Verma at his office, said a press release.

During the meeting with the Indian envoy, the foreign secretary stressed that such activities particularly the unauthorized attempt to construct barbed wire fencing and the related operational actions by BSF, have caused tensions and disturbances along the border.

Jashim Uddin emphasized that the construction of barbed wire fences without proper authorization undermines the spirit of cooperation and friendly relations between the two neighboring countries.

The foreign secretary hoped that the upcoming BGB-BSF DG Level Talks would be able to discuss the matter at length.

Referring to the recent killing of a Bangladesh citizen at Sunamganj by BSF, Jashim Uddin also expressed deep concern and disappointment over such repetition of border killings.

He strongly resented these acts of killing and called for urgent action by the Indian authorities to stop recurrence of such incidents and conduct enquiries into all these border killings and take actions against those responsible.

The foreign secretary mentioned that it is also a matter of grave concern that despite repeated firm commitments from the Indian authorities to pursue non-lethal strategy and to stop killings, such incidents of killing have been continuing.

The foreign secretary called upon New Delhi to advise all concerned authorities in India to refrain from any provocative actions that could escalate tensions along the shared border.

He also mentioned, Bangladesh believes that such issues should be resolved through constructive dialogue, in accordance with existing bilateral agreements, and in a way that upholds peace and tranquility along the border.

“We have understanding with regard to fencing the border for security. Our two boarder guard enforcements – BSF and BGB – have been in communication in this regards. We expect the understandings will be implemented and that cooperative approach to combating crime,” Verma told reporters after the meeting at the ministry.

The high commission also said he and the foreign secretary also discussed Indian commitment to ensuring the crimes along the border, effectively addressing the challenges of smuggling, movements of criminal and trafficking.