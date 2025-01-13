Boro farming going on in full swing in Sylhet

Boro farming is going on in full swing in Magura and Sylhet district as favourable weather is prevailing here.

Our Correspondent from Magura says, according to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Magura, as many as 39,396 hectares of land have been brought into Boro cultivation in the district this season. The production target has been fixed at 177,290 tonne of paddy this year.

The adequate supplies of fertilisers and other agri-inputs are available to farmers.

The DAE has provided 8,000 boro growers with seeds as incentive and also distributed leaflets to raise awareness about cold attack.

Hapizer Rahman, a farmer of Vina village in Magura Sadar upazila, said, “Last season, I brought 3 bigha land into cultivation and achieved a bumper production.”

“For this, I have extended my paddy cultivation. Favourable weather, smooth supplies of fertilisers and quality seeds have made me optimistic about achieving a good output.”

Golapdi Biswas, another farmer of Nanduali village under the same upazila, told the FE, “This year I have extended my boro cultivation to 6 bigha from 4 bigha. Almost every farmer in our village is cultivating boro paddy.”

Shekhor Mollik, a farmer of Sreekunthi village, said, “Earlier we got panic over cold attack on boro seedbeds.”

Magura DAE deputy director Dr Md Yashin Ali said boro cultivation is going on in full swing in the district due to the prevailing weather.

Our Sylhet Correspondent says, farmers have started cultivating Boro paddy in four districts of Sylhet division with the aim of achieving a massive production target.

Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Sylhet office said on Thursday that 496,746 hectares of land have been brought into Boro cultivation in four districts of Sylhet division.

A production target of 2050,201 tonnes of paddy has been set this year, they added.

Marginal farmers allege that they are facing trouble due to a rise in the prices of seed, water, labour and other agri inputs.

A vast tract of land has remained uncultivable due to lack of irrigation facilities and natural water.

Abdul Hasib, a farmer of Baushi of Golapganj upazila in Sylhet, said a rise in labour cost of land preparations and transplantation of Boro seedling has made farmers upset.

Meanwhile, water recession is delayed and slow in some haor areas. Lack of irrigation facilities may hit Boro farming.

As many as 275,813 hectares of land will be brought into Boro farming in haor region and the remaining 220,933 hectares in non-haor area.

DAE officials said that farmers, especially of haor region, have been requested to cultivate short-duration and early varieties of paddy to avert any risk of natural calamities.