BGMEA chief stresses fair pricing for industry sustainability

Administrator of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Anwar Hossain has emphasised the need for fair pricing to make the industry more sustainable, mentioning that worker welfare is directly impacted by pricing policies.

Speaking to a delegation from the Worker Rights Consortium (WRC) at the BGMEA complex on Monday, he pointed out that buyers’ offered prices do not reflect this reality as production costs have gone up for various international and domestic factors.

Anwar Hossain said Bangladesh has already gained recognition as a safe and ethical sourcing destination globally and urged the WRC leaders to press brands and buyers to pay fair prices.

The delegation included Thulsi Narayanasamy, Director of International Advocacy at WRC; Manodeep Guha, Regional Director for South Asia; and Shaikat Mollik, WRC representative in Bangladesh.

During the meeting, the BGMEA Administrator briefed the WRC delegation on the current state of Bangladesh’s garment industry, including its challenges and opportunities.

He highlighted the transformative progress made by the industry in recent years in ensuring workplace safety, improving labor standards, and promoting environmental sustainability.