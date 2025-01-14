Century-old Sherpur fish fair begins in Moulvibazar

The century-old Sherpur Fish Fair commenced on Sunday night in the Sherpur area, located along the banks of the Kushiyara river in Moulvibazar Sadar upazila.

This annual fair, a cherished tradition marking the end of the Bangla month of Poush, aligns with Makar Sankranti, symbolising the close of the winter solstice.

Traders from across the country have gathered near Berry Beel, south of the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway, and west of the Moulvibazar-Sherpur regional highway, to showcase their fish. Sales began Monday morning.

Various local fish species, sourced primarily from regional wetlands and rivers such as Sunamganj, Habiganj, Hakaluki Haor, Kawadighi, Hail Haor, and the Kushiyara River, dominate the fair. However, the quantity of fish displayed this year is noticeably lower than in previous years, and prices are significantly higher.

Among the standout exhibits was a 120kg baghayre, priced at Tk 3.5 lakh, brought by Samar Mia, a trader from Ajmeriganj upazila. Other large specimens include boal (10–18kg), sold for Tk 1,000–2,200 per kg, and ayre (11–12kg), priced at Tk 1,800–1,900 per kg. Varieties of carp such as rohu, catla, mrigel, and kalibaush, along with chital, were also available.

Nurul Islam, a senior journalist and local resident, estimated that fish sales at the fair typically amount to Tk 1.5–2 crore.

“This fair has become a part of our local tradition. Many rare fish varieties, which are hardly seen otherwise, are brought here,” said Roni Mia, a buyer.

Mizanur Rahman, treasurer of the fish traders’ cooperative, attributed the high prices to the lower supply of local fish varieties.

The fair, supported by the Afrozganj Matsya Aratdar Bahumukhi Samabaya Samity, features 15 wholesale shops and 17 retail outlets. Originally held by the Manu River in Manumukh union, erosion forced its relocation to Sherpur, Khalilpur union, about 50 years ago.

Abu Mia Chowdhury, chairman of Khalilpur Union Parishad, and Md Taz Uddin, Moulvibazar Sadar upazila nirbahi officer, said there is now a need for a dedicated venue to sustain this historic event.