ACC initiates probe against Enayet Ullah

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched an investigation into allegations of daily extortion amounting to Tk 1.5 crore by Khandaker Enayet Ullah, the General Secretary of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association.

Sources in the ACC have said that the inquiry is based on claims of systematic extortion involving transport-related fees and levies.

Enayet Ullah, a prominent figure in the country’s transport sector, is alleged to have orchestrated a scheme collecting money from transport operators under various pretenses.

This investigation follows longstanding complaints from stakeholders in the sector about unlawful financial practices that have been impacting transport operators and commuters alike.