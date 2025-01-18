Matiur sent to jail in arms case

A court in Dhaka has sent former member of National Board of Revenue (NBR) Md Ratiur Rahman to jail in an arms case filed with the Bhatara police station.

Metropolitan Magistrate Naznin Akhter passed the order on Saturday as Sub-Inspector Belal Hossain of the Detective Branch (DB) of police produced Matiur before the court after the expiry of a three-day remand and prayed to keep him in jail till the end of the investigation.

The court, after hearing the statement of the prosecution side, ordered to send him to jail custody.

Earlier on January 15, detectives arrested Matiur Rahman from a house in Bashundhara Residential area of the capital and recovered a firearm from his possession.

Police later filed an arms case in this connection. The court of metropolitan magistrate Naznin Akhter on that day placed him on a three-day remand.