Dudh Puli Pitha / Sweet Coconut Dumplings

Ingredients:

Filling:

l Ground coconut 1 cup

l Melted Jaggery/Gur 1/4 cup

l Cinnamon 1 stick

l Cardamom 3 pcs

Pitha Dough:

l Oil 1 tsp

l Water 1 cup

l Salt to taste

l Rice flour 1 cup

Milk Ingredients:

l Milk 1 litre

l Sugar 1/4 cup

l Ground coconut 2 tbsp

l Melted Jaggery/Gur 1/4 cup

Method:

1. On a heated pan, add ground coconut, melted jaggery/gur, cinnamon and cardamom. Stir and mix all ingredients together until the mixture becomes slightly sticky. Remove from heat and keep aside to be used as filling.

2. Add 1 tsp oil in a heated saucepan, add water and salt to taste. Let the water come to a boil and add rice flour. Close lid and reduce heat to low flame and let it cook for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, stir the mixture to form a soft dough. Remove dough onto a plate and while the dough is still warm, knead well (allow it to cool slightly if it’s too hot!). Adjust water and flour as required while kneading. Divide dough into small equal sized balls and roll them into thin round circles. You can also use a cutter to cut out round circles.

3. Add the coconut filling on one side in each pitha. Fold and twist the edges to close the pitha. Set aside.

4. In a heated pan, add milk and sugar. Once the milk starts to boil, add the pithas. Add ground coconut and let the pithas cook for 10-15 minutes at medium-low heat. Stir gently so the milk does not burn at the bottom of the pan, careful to not break the pithas while stirring. Once the pithas are cooked, turn off the heat and add melted jaggery. Gently stir and mix it with the thickened milk.