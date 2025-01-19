One more dies of dengue, 40 hospitalised in 24hrs

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 8 this year.

The death has been reported in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DNCC), according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, 40 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, it added.

Of them, two dengue patients were admitted in hospital under Dhaka North City Corporation while 14 were hospitalised in Dhaka South City Corporation.

Currently, 238 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in 2024.