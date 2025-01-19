VAT reduction on medicines recommended: Health Adviser

A recommendation has been made to the relevant ministry to reduce the minimal VAT imposed on medicines, said Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum.

She told this in response to questions after a discussion with teachers at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College on Saturday afternoon.

She said that the government is increasing the VAT in various sectors to maintain the country’s overall stability.

She said the issue of increasing VAT on medicine was discussed and she expressed her hope that the Ministry of Finance will consider this matter.

She also talked about the ongoing challenges in the healthcare sector and informed that there are many reforms in the health sector.

After the reform committee report, action will be taken against those involved in corruption and irregularities in the healthcare sector of the country in the past years.

Meanwhile, the health adviser visited the Companiganj Upazila Health Complex in Sylhet, inspecting the overall medical facilities and interacting with patients and their relatives.