Mirza Fakhrul’s demand for neutral govt hints at formation of another 1/11 govt

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Nahid Islam on Thursday said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s demand for a neutral government actually hints at forming another 1/11 government.

“The Awami fascism had emerged from the settlement of 1/11 (installation of a military-backed government in 2007). In the BNP secretary general’s remarks, there are signs of another 1/11 government, a continuation of a parliamentary majority and a knee-jerk foreign policy, and the lack of justice for enforced disappearances, killings and the July massacre,” he said, reports BSS.

Nahid made the remarks in a status posted on his verified Facebook account.

He said the plan to minus the students and the leadership of the uprising had begun on August 5.

“On August 5, when the students and the people were fighting on the streets and police were firing constantly, many of our compromising national leaders were busy planning to form a new government in the cantonment excluding the people (but many of them also talked about the students there),” Nahid wrote.

He said: “We have been saying since August 3 that we will not accept any kind of military rule or emergency. We were repeatedly asked to go to the cantonment, but we refused to do that.”

He further said: “Finally, through discussions and bargaining at Bangabhaban, it was decided to form an interim government with Dr Muhammad Yunus as its head”.

Noting that they wanted a national government comprising the anti-fascist political parties and civil society members, Nahid said: “If there was a national government, perhaps the students did not need to join the government”.

Considering that the national government would last for a long time, he said, “The BNP did not agree to form the national government.”

The information adviser said there was immense necessity for a national government in the country just after the uprising but the BNP is talking about forming a national government after the upcoming elections.