7 injured in July uprising off to Singapore for treatment

Seven individuals, whose eyes were injured during the mass uprising in July-August, went to Singapore for treatment on Friday.

A Biman Bangladesh flight BG-0584 carrying the injured left the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 8:30AM.

The injured were receiving treatment at the National Institute of Ophthalmology are- Abdullah Al Baki, Akter Hossain, Md Yeamin, Foyez Ahmed, Minhajul Islam Shuvo, Mohammad Ramjan and Salman Bin Shoaib.

Dr Mahmudul Hasan, personal assistant to the Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum, and Dr Mahmuda Alam Mitu, convener of the cell formed by the National Citizen’s Committee for treatment of the injured, handed over the tickets of the flight to the seven injured on Thursday night.

So far, a total of 13 injured victims of the July uprising have been sent abroad for advanced treatment.