Railway running staff paralyse train operations nationwide

Bangladesh Railway’s running staff have gone into work abstention across the country since 12midnight on Monday.

They said they will continue the work stoppage until their demands to restore mileage facilities and resolving the issues of pension and gratuity based on mileage by increasing the running allowance with their basic salaries are not met.

The strike caused significant inconvenience to passengers nationwide.

The staff did not board trains scheduled to depart from Kamalapur railway station in the capital after 12:00 am on Tuesday.

No scheduled train left their destination as drivers, guards and ticket checkers are observing the strike.

Members of the police were present at the station to manage the crowd and prevent any untoward incidents.

Earlier, a directive issued by the Ministry of Finance on January 23 stated allowances only for active train duties and must not exceed the basic salary.

The directive has caused widespread anger among the staff, who argue that it disregards their heavy workload, particularly for shifts exceeding eight hours.