Indices rise in early trading in stock markets

The key indices of both the Dhaka and Chattogram stock exchanges witnessed gains during the first hour of trading on Tuesday (28 January), reflecting an upward trend in the country’s capital market.

Share prices of most companies also increased during this period.

At the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the benchmark index DSEX rose by 14 points within the first hour of trading. Among the other indices, the Shariah-compliant DSES advanced by 3 points, while the blue-chip DS30 index gained 2 points, reports UNB.

The turnover at the DSE during the first hour stood at Tk 71 crore. Of the traded securities, 222 companies saw price increases, 56 registered declines, and 87 remained unchanged.

Similarly, the upward momentum was evident at the Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE), where the overall CASPI index climbed by 25 points during the initial hour.

At the CSE, prices rose for 31 companies, declined for 8, and remained unchanged for 7. The turnover at the CSE during this period totalled Tk 47 lakh.

Investors appear optimistic, buoyed by the morning gains across both exchanges. However, analysts advise caution, noting that intraday fluctuations can alter market dynamics later in the day.