We didn’t announce DA for govt employees: Finance Adviser

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed on Tuesday said that they didn’t announce dearness allowance for the government officials and employees.

“We didn’t make any announcement of giving dearness allowance to the government officials and employees. I don’t know who has made the announcement of giving dearness allowance to the government employees,” he told reporters responding to a question about the dearness allowance.

When his reaction was sought on whether a proposal has been forwarded to the Ministry of Finance, Dr Salehuddin said, “We haven’t made any announcement yet. It means that the Finance Ministry has not made any announcement in this regard.”

The Finance Ministry had recently prepared a draft proposal to provide a Dearness Allowance ranging from a minimum of 10% to a maximum of 20% of basic salaries for 1.45 million government employees.

The proposal also included the recommendation to exclude the additional 5% annual increment for employees.