EU assures support, emphasises reform ahead of Bangladesh election: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Tuesday said the European Union (EU) has put emphasis on reform and assured all sorts of assistance ahead of the next general election.

“They (EU) are ready to provide all sorts of assistance. They want a democratic transition to take place. They (EC) assured us of all kinds of support and they will be with us in this process,” he said, reports UNB.

The CEC was talking to reporters after a meeting with a delegation, led by EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller, at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital.

Nasir Uddin said the EU enquired of the preparations of the Election Commission.

The EU was informed that the EC is applying all efforts to ensure a free, fair and credible election. “We’ve informed them that we’ve moving ahead with our all-out preparation to achieve and deliver commitment,” he said.

About electoral reform, he said, “They (EU) are emphasising that the reform process will go on. They (EU) said the time for reform is very short.”

The CEC said when they (EC) informed them that they don’t want the power of the Election Commission to be compromised, the EU appreciated it. “They (EU) said they believe that the EC should be independent,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said these are suggestions, not pressure from the EU.

About election observers, he said the EU has expressed interest in sending observers in the next national election. “If we request, they will send observers,” he said.

In response to another question, Nasir Uddin said there was no discussion about when the election would be held. But the timeline for other preparations, starting from the voter list came up for discussion, he said.

EU Ambassador Michael Miller said they met the Election Commission to support for holding the next general election in line with international standards.

“I’ve come with a message of support for the reforms and visions of the interim government for holding an election in a transparent manner in line with international standards,” he said.

Miller said they also asked the CEC what the EU can do to support the EC in the extremely important moment of Bangladesh.

Earlier on Tuesday, a two-member EU delegation met separately with the officials of the Election Commission.