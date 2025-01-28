Zaima Rahman to attend US National Prayer Breakfast on behalf of Tarique

Barrister Zaima Rahman, daughter of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, will attend the ‘National Prayer Breakfast’ event in the United States on February 5-6.

“Acting Chairman of the party, Tarique Rahman, will not be attending the ‘National Prayer Breakfast’ to be held in Washington, DC, United States on February 5 and 6.

However, Tarique Rahman’s daughter Zaima Rahman will attend the event,” BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Tuesday.

The BNP Secretary General also said he himself would leave Dhaka on February 2 to attend the ‘National Prayer Breakfast’ event.

BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia is currently staying at Tarique Rahman’s UK residence. She is receiving treatment there. Tarique Rahman does not want to go anywhere, leaving her mother in such a situation, sources said.

That is why he will not attend the ‘National Prayer Breakfast’ event in the United States. As Tarique Rahman cannot attend the event himself, he is sending his daughter Zaima Rahman as a representative.

Sources also said that Zaima Rahman’s visa and other necessary preparations are underway to go to the United States. If everything goes well, this will be Zaima Rahman’s first appearance in such a global event.

Earlier, on January 12, the BNP media cell informed that BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has been invited to the ‘National Prayer Breakfast’ event. The party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury have also been invited.

The National Prayer Breakfast is being held annually since 1953 and it is attended by the US President, Senators, Congressmen, businessmen and dignitaries from over 100 countries.

The event is organized by a non-partisan organization, National Prayer Breakfast Foundation. It is a special forum for political, social and business elites to come together, meet, discuss and pray together.

The foundation is very important in US policy-making and is dedicated to establishing world peace and brotherhood.