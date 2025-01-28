Abida Islam joins Bangladesh High Commission in UK

London Office : Abida Islam officially has joined the assumed charge as Bangladesh’s Additional and Plenipotentiary High Commissioner to the UK and Northern Ireland on January 27.

She was previously appointed as Bangladesh’s Ambassador to Mexico. Before that, she served as Ambassador to South Korea.

Abida Islam joined the Foreign Service cadre in the 15th BCS. As a professional diplomat, she has served in various important positions in the Bangladesh Missions in London, Colombo, Brussels and Kolkata for 20 years. She has also served in various wings of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Abida holds a Master’s degree in Sociology from Dhaka University and a higher degree in Foreign Affairs and Trade from Monas University, Australia.

Incidentally, the government decided to bring back Saida Muna Tasneem, who was serving as Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to the UK, to Dhaka on September 30. She was known as a confidant of the previous Awami League government. He had been serving as Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom for nearly six years under political patronage. The diplomat was transferred to Dhaka as part of a reshuffle in the administration after the interim government took office.