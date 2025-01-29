Senior journalist Nizam Ahmed passes away

Nizam Uddin Ahmed, Business Editor at The Daily Observer, passed away at a private hospital in the capital early Wednesday. Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raziun. He was 71.

He breathed his last around 5:50AM while undergoing treatment at Aurora Specialized Hospital.

He left behind wife, two sons and a host of relatives and well-wisher to mourn his death.

The body of Nizam Uddin Ahmed, also a freedom fighter, was taken to his village home in Chittagong’s Lohagara upazila. He will be buried there after Asr prayer.

He had been suffering from ‘Anuria’ disease, it was learnt.

The Daily Observer expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family members.