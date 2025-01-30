Chittagong thrash Sylhet by 96 runs

Chittagong Kings raised the hopes to finish at top two positions in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) point table after thrashing Sylhet Strikers by 96 runs at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Fast bowlers Shoriful Islam and Syed Khaled shared eight wickets between them by claiming four wickets apiece to skittle Sylhet out for just 100 in 15.2 overs after Chittagong Kings posted a respectable 196-8, reports BSS.

Shoriful, however, took those four wickets for just five runs in 3.2 overs over, which was his career-best effort in this format.

The victory put Chittagong Kings firmly at third spot with 14 points and a victory in the last match on Saturday would see them level with Rangpur Riders in terms of points earned. If they have run rate in favour, they replace Rangpur as top two teams in the point table. Fortune Barishal with 18 points had already confirmed top spot.

After this defeat, Sylhet ended BPL as bottom table team. They won just two matches out of 12.

Nafay and Mithun made an identical 52 runs to help Chittagong amass a big total.

Nafay, playing his first match in this season, gave the side a solid start with 30 ball-52, a knock studded with one four and five sixes. His knock kept the side flowing even though Chittagong lost Parvez Hossain Emon and Graham Clark cheaply to be left to 17-2. Both of the batters fell to Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s consecutive overs, scoring just 1.

Mithun gave Nafay the support as the duo shared 94 runs for the third wicket to pave the way of the big total.

Sylhet’s Afghanistan recruit Shamiullah Shinwari dealt a double strike, removing Nafay and the big hitter Haider Ali in consecutive overs. Mithun soon followed him after hitting two fours and three sixes in his 38 ball-52.

Shamim Patwari with 23 ball-38 and Khaled Ahmed with 13 ball-25 not out gave the finishing touch as Chittagong pushed them closer to 200.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the most successful bowler for Sylhet with 3-37 while Shinwari and Ruyel Mea took two wickets apiece.

Sylhet batters, however, failed to put up minimum fight to give Chittagong hard time. They lost wickets at regular interval right from the beginning with Shoriful ripping through the top order.

Khaled Ahmed then sliced the middle order as Sylhet’s thumping defeat was ensured a long before the completion of the game. Zakir Hasan with 19 was the highest scorer for Sylhet while Rony Talukdar and Jaker Ali Anik Made 17 runs each.