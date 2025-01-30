Court orders to attach Tk 368crore land of S Alam, family

A court in Dhaka on Thursday (January 30) ordered the authorities concerned to attach a total of 175 bighas of land, worth Tk 368.25 crore, owned by businessman Mohammed Saiful Alam alias S Alam and his family members.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib passed the order, allowing a plea filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Earlier on October 7, 2024, the court imposed travel ban on S Alam Group owner Mohammed Saiful Alam, his wife Farjana Pervin and 11 other members of his family.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Ash Shams Zaglul Hossain passed that order, allowing a plea of ACC.

Alam’s family members, who were barred to travel abroad, are – his sons Ashraful Alam and Ahsanul Alam, brothers Morshedul Alam, Sahidul Alam, Rashedul Alam, Abdus Samad, Osman Gani and Mohammad Abdullah Hasan, sister-in-law Shahana Ferdous, Ferjana Begum and one Mishkat Ahmed.