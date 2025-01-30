Justice Shahed Nuruddin of High Court resigns

Justice Shahed Nuruddin of the High Court who was sent on forced retirement on charge of his relationship with the fascist government, has sent his resignation letter to the President.

The Supreme Court administration confirmed the matter to The Daily Observer Online on Thursday (January 30).

It has been stated on the Supreme Court website that Justice Shahed Nuruddin has sent his resignation letter to the President through the Chief Justice. An investigation into the allegations surfaced against him is now going on at the Supreme Judicial Council led by the Chief Justice.

Justice Shahed Nuruddin of High Court Division was a judge of August 21, 2004 grenade attack case.

On charge of collaborating with the Sheikh Hasina government, Chief Justice Syed Refat Ahmed sent 12 High Court judges on forced retirement on October 16 last year. They have been kept away from participating in judicial proceedings at the High Court benches.

The High Court judges barred from judicial duty are Justice Md Ataur Rahman Khan, Justice Naima Haider, Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif, Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar, Justice Ashish Ranjan Das, Justice Khizir Hayat, Justice SM Maniruzzaman, Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman, Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman, Justice Shahed Nuruddin, Justice Md Aminul Islam, and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon.

There are various allegations of irregularities and corruption against the 12 justices.

Of them, only Justice Ataur was recruited when the BNP was in power. The rest were appointed during Awami rule.

Following the July-August revolution, different organisations have demanded the resignation of the judges who were appointed to the High Court Division of the Supreme Court during the Awami League rule.

Besides, the general lawyers have been demanding the resignation of partisan judges.