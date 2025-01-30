NBR extends tax return submission deadline by 15 more days

Despite extensions in two phases amid the economic and political crisis, the expected returns have not been submitted.

For this, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has decided to extend the deadline for income tax return submissions by 15 days.

The new deadline for filing returns for the 2024-25 fiscal year is now set for February 15.

A reliable source informed that the NBR will issue an official order on Thursday regarding the extension.

A summary of the matter has already been sent to the Economic Adviser.

The government had previously extended the income tax filing deadline by a month in two phases, pushing the cutoff to January 31 from the original December 31, 2024 deadline.