DoE suggests city dwellers wearing masks outside home

Department of Environment (DoE) on Wednesday floated two directions including wearing face masks outside home as the city’s air quality index (AQI) reached very unhealthy level.

As the AQI here reaches over 250 this morning, the DoE suggests the city dwellers wearing face masks while going outside, an official release said.

Simultaneously, the sensitive people, such as the ailing, elderly, and kids, have also been advised not to go outside of their residences without any emergency, it said.

The air quality index is changing every hour as it usually reaches very unhealthy state in the city and its neighboring areas during the dry season, the release added.