Inward remittances reach $2.19b in January

Inward remittances sent by expatriate Bangladeshis rose by 13.4% year-on-year, reaching $2.19 billion in January, according to the latest data from Bangladesh Bank.

This increase compares to $2.11 billion in remittances during January 2024. Of the total remittance inflow for January 2025, state-owned and specialized banks accounted for $627.17 million, while private banks received $1.55 billion.

From July to January of the fiscal year 2024-25, worker remittance inflows totaled approximately $15.96 billion. Bangladesh has now seen more than $2 billion in remittances for six consecutive months.